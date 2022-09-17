Wiyeta, Koyonzo shine as Cheptil fall in School Games

In Arusha, Tanzania

Kenyan football champions Wiyeta Girls Secondary School and rugby sevens winners Koyonzo Boys Secondary School on Saturday registered impressive results on the second day of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) Games here.

Wiyeta got their campaign underway with an empathetic 3-1 win over Uganda's St Noa Girls Secondary School in their pool "A" opener at Tanzania Game and Track (TGT) grounds. Wiyeta had fallen behind to a 13th minute strike from Sylvia Kabene.

However, the Kenyan outfit hit back six minutes later through forward Sharlyne Opisa, before Edna Wanda added the second in the 29th minute as they led 2-1 at the break.

Opisa completed her brace in the 57th minute after converting a penalty past St Noa keeper Gift Nasara.

The win sent Wiyeta, who are bidding for their fifth title and first since 2017, top of the pool on three points.

"It was a hard-fought win and I laud my charges for battling hard to ensure we got the win. We hope to build on that in our second match on Monday," said Wiyeta coach Edgar Manyara.

Kenya's second team, Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School again conceded two late goals to lose 2-1 to defending champions Kawempe Muslim Secondary School in a pool "B" match.

In boys' football, Kenyan champions Ebwali Secondary School bowed out of the competition after suffering their second loss in Arusha. The Vihiga County school lost 4-0 to 2018 champions Buddo Secondary School of Uganda in their pPool "B" encounter.

John Paul Dembe scored twice for the Ugandans with Louis Anguti and George Kato also on target.

On Friday, Ebwali lost their first match 1-0 to homeside Katoro Secondary School.

Ebwali coach Francis Muhambe noted that there are positives to pick on their bow at the regionals.

"The boys have played their hearts out despite the results. There are a lot of positives to take home and I think we have what it takes to return next year well prepared," Muhambe said.

In rugby sevens, Koyonzo made a memorable debut at the competition with two wins.

They started their hunt for the title with a 17-0 win over Uganda's Ntare School, before they held on to beat Elerai Secondary School of Tanzania 15-12 in their second match.

Koyonzo coach Oscar Okabon was impressed with the results and is optimistic they can clinch gold when the discipline resumes tomorrow.

"We have picked up from where we left off at the nationals and the boys are firing on all cylinders. We just have to keep this momentum up so that we strike gold," Okabon said.

Against Ntare, Branton Lusisa touched down twice, while Victor Wawire converted his own try as Ntare were put to the sword. Elerai proved far more tougher opposition for the Kenyans, but in the end Koyonzo prevailed.

Koyonzo led 10-7 at the break courtesy of tries from James Asanga and Kevin Maiche. And despite the Tanzanians going infront 12-10 with two minutes on the clock, Victor Wawire won it for the Kenyans at the death.

Kenya's second side in the competition, Butula Boys High School lost 26-7 to Hana Secondary School of Uganda.

It was tough day for Kenyan sides in volleyball, handball and hockey with painful losses. Boys' hockey champions Friends School Kamusinga lost 2-1 to Ugandan side Kakungulu Memorial School.

Vincent Arnold had fired the Kenyans ahead, but Kakungulu hit back in the last quarter with goals from Jordan Acaye and James Lapombi.

Kenyan champions St Anthony's Boys High School beat Mbarara High School of Uganda 3-0 with Hanningtone Barasa, Wison Wechuli and Clinton Mayombe on target.

Kenyan volleyball champions Cheptil Boys High School lost 1-3(23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20) to Uganda's Namugongo Secondary School.