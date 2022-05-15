Winners crowned as Yala championship concludes

The ninth edition of Yala Invitational annual tournament ended Sunday at St Mary’s Boys, Yala in Siaya County with Barding Boys High School clinching the football title.

The 2016 East African champions dug deep to beat their rivals Sawagongo High School from Siaya County by a solitary goal in tense final with Collins Van netting the winner.

The victors qualified to the final after they edged out Kakamega High School from western region through spot kicks in the first semifinal.

Related Kakamega High dominate in rugby at Yala championship Other Sports

The two sides had battled to a 1-1 draw in normal and extra time. Barding converted four spot kicks, while Kakamega High School scored two.



In the second semifinal, Sawagongo thrashed Maseno School 3-0.

“I am happy that the standards of these games get better each year and I hope we will perform well in the subsequent editions” said Barding head coach Willington Muruwyi.

His Sawagongo counterpart Wilfred Bonny said they were unlucky.

“It is a painful loss to us and we are determined not to make the mistakes we made today again. We have young boys in our squad who have promised us good results in future," he said.

In rugby 7s, Misungu Boys were crowned winners after defeating Chianda boys 17-15, while Koyonzo Secondary School claimed the 15s version as they shocked East African champions Kakamega High School 12-3.

In basketball, United States International University-Africa (USIU-A), who were playing the games as an invited club, were in fine form to take home the tittle after they trounced Maseno School 60-20.

Hosts St Mary’s Yala beat Maseno School 1-0 to win the hockey title, while St Paul’s Barkurwa Boys won the volleyball trophy after they saw off Mbale Boys.

Maseno School were lucky to win the handball title following a 10-9 win against Nyamnini Secondary School.

St Mary’s Yala chief principal Mr Bonnaventure Ollando said his administration had decided to invest in sports so as to nurture fresh talents.