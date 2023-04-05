Why top players signed up for Kenya Open Chess

East Africa’s top chess player Arthur Ssegwanyi is eyeing a top-five finish in the Kenya Open Chess Championship that gets underway on Thursday at Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi.

The Ugandan International Master (IM), whose Fide rating is 2375, is among the top players who will compete in the tournament which has attracted 410 participants from across the globe.

The participants include seven Grandmasters (GM), three Women Grandmasters, seven IMs, one Woman International Master, seven Fide Masters (FM), three Women Fide Masters, four Candidate Masters (CM) and six Women Candidate Masters.

“I’m aiming for a top five finish,” said Ssegwanyi, who is ranked ninth ahead of the Open’s start.

The Ugandan pharmacist, who attained his IM title in 2015, hailed the move by Chess Kenya to invite more top players to the competition, saying it will go a long way to improve the level of the sport in the East Africa region.

“This level of event is unprecedented in East Africa,” said Ssegwanyi, who first became EA’s top seed in 2016 when he broke an over 20-year-old record set by FM Andrew Naimanye, who previously had the highest rating of 2360.

“It is a huge step in the right direction to have all these title players making their way to Nairobi. This is definitely the premier event for Africa this year. I hope it will be annual and the start of more similar events.”

The strong field in the Open is due to the Sh5.3 million in prize purse.

"It is my first time to come to Kenya and I want to admit that the lucrative cash prize is what attracted me. I am surprised we don't have at least 25 GMs in this event," he said.

South African IM Anzel Laubscher (1762) said the tournament was the strongest she has ever seen in her 25 years of playing in the continent.

All the top 10 finishers in both Open and Ladies sections will receive cash prizes, same to the top three players in the Veterans (+50), Persons With Disability Open and Ladies Sections.

The Open section winner will pocket Sh1 million, while the first and second runners up will receive Sh750,000, and 500,000 respectively.

In the Ladies section, the top player will pocket Sh 500,000, while those who emerge second and third will receive Sh350, 000 and Sh200, 000 respectively.

The top players in the Veterans, PWD Open and PWD Ladies categories will receive Sh 50,000, 100,000 and 50,000 respectively.

GM Timur Gareyev of the United States of America goes into the nine –round competition as the favourite, thanks to his impressive 2602 Fide elo ratings.

GMs Eltaj Safarli (Azerbaijan), Nikita Meshkov (Latvia), Pavel Ponkratove (Russia) and IM S Aditya Samant (India) follow in that order with ratings of 2601, 2585, 2580 and 2496 respectively.

Ranked sixth in the standings, GM Fawzy Adham (2495) is the top African player in the Open. FM Martin Gateri, Kenneth Omolo, CMs Ben Magana and Ben Nguku, teenager Robert Mcligeyo, Matthew Kamau, and Joseph Methu are some of the top players who will represent the hosts in the Open section.

WFM Sasha Mongeli will lead the Kenyan team in the ladies section.