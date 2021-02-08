Why there is hope for resumption of school games

There is hope that schools will be allowed to take part in sports this term.

The Ministry of Education has organised a six-day retreat that will take place next week as officials seek to finalise work on health and safety protocols for the resumption of secondary school sports.

During the retreat which starts at the Kigari Teachers Training College in Embu from Wednesday, officials will release a set of rules to be used during the school games. The retreat, to be attended by top officials from the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) and Ministry of Education, will run till February 15.

Top on the agenda will be establishment of guidelines for resumption of all sports in schools and strategies for handling challenges expected in the implementation of Covid 19 protocols by schools and federations.

There will also be a comparative analysis on status of school games in Africa in the context of Covid 19,team training logistics and physical education as well as discussion of health protocols for Federation of East African Secondary School Association (FEASSA) games, and the World School games.

This should be good news to the secondary school students who have been left idle since the schools games were abruptly brought to a halt by the coronavirus in March last year while term one games were at the regional level.

Kenya has witnessed a surge in cases of student unrest in secondary schools, something school heads have blamed on lack of co-curriculur activities in schools amidst a congested congested calendar.

Primary and secondary schools re-opened on January 4. However, Form Four students and Grade Four pupils resumed learning late last year.

Cases of student unrest

“I cannot authoritatively say that lack of co curricular activities in schools is the main reason for the increased cases of student unrest in schools, but it is obviously ione of the main reasons," KSSSA chair Peter Orero said Sunday. He appealed to the government to allow co- curricular activities in schools to resume.

Orero, who is also the treasurer of the Kenya Basketball Federation, says that that co- curricular activities should form a key part of the education calendar, since they provide an avenue for students to use their energy constructively.