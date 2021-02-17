Why Soya fete will not be the usual deal

This year’s Sports Personality of the Year Awards (Soya) set for Saturday in Naivasha will not have the usual categories of excellence.

Previously, the organisers have celebrated and feted Kenya's best performing sports stars but with less activities witnessed last year, due to coronavirus pandemic, less is expected in the 17th edition themed “Overcoming Adversity in Sports”.

Speaking Wednesday at Sarova Panafric hotel in Nairobi, during sponsorship presentations by Safaricom, Communication Authority of Kenya and County Pension Fund(CPF), event founder said they were glad to host the event that will be different from the previous editions.

"We saw it fit to stage the event than not having it at all. The event has always been to celebrate athletes who are our great ambassadors, and the power of sports. This year, we will celebrate athletes who were innovative, resilient and those who triumphed during the pandemic. We are indebted to our sponsors who have remained committed to us through their tremendous support and input," said Tergat, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya president.

Soya chairman Chris Mbaisi said they will not be rewarding top performers in area of sport, but rather recognizing efforts and possibilities during the last year.