Why Soya fete will not be the usual deal

Soya founder Paul Tergat (centre) and SJAK president Chris Mbaisi (right) receive a dummy cheque of Sh300,000 from CPF Group MD Hosea Kili at Panafric Hotel, Nairobi on February 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Soya chairman Chris Mbaisi said they will not be rewarding top performers in area of sport, but rather recognizing efforts and possibilities during the last year.
  • “Because sports are a resilient human endeavour, we shall host a sports symposium and a gala night to honour a few people who made an effort to overcome the diversity. The symposium will basically try to offer solutions to such situations where topics on mental health, sports fame/failure and investment, sports media and branding and doping will be tackled,” said Mbaisi.

This year’s Sports Personality of the Year Awards (Soya) set for Saturday in Naivasha will not have the usual categories of excellence.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Bandari keen to roast AFC Leopards in Mombasa heat

  2. Djokovic beats Karatsev to reach Australian Open final

  3. Eliud Kipchoge to feature in Hamburg Marathon

  4. I'm done, says teary Williams after semi-final loss

  5. Virus delay, sexism row: Tokyo's turbulent Olympic timeline

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.