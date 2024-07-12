Why Sarah Wasike is one of Kenya's hottest prospects in handball

Sarah Wasike has become one of the top women handball players in Kenya at the moment after ditching football.

Born in 1995 in Kamusinde, Kimilili Constituency in Bungoma County, she is the seventh child from a family of nine.

She studied at Sosio Primary School in Kamukuywa and Moi Girls High School Kamusinga.

Sarah has proved that she is one of the most exciting talents in the Kenya Handball Federation (KHU) National Women League where she turns out for Ulinzi Sharks.

She emerged the top scorer for the army side in the just-concluded National Women League where she guided Ulinzi Sharks to win the title for the first time ever after dethroning Nairobi Water Queens who had dominated it since 2013.

Sarah scored 11 goals in the season-ending game as Ulinzi Sharks mauled Nairobi Water Queens 31-27 on June 22, 2024 to pip the perennial winners to the title.

Ulinzi Sharks, who were established in 2010, completed the 12-team league with 41 points, one point ahead of Nairobi Water Queens.

She spoke to My Network about her journey in handball.

How did you find yourself in handball?

At first, football was my favourite sport. It even made me famous in my school Moi Girls High School, Kamusinga. However, I ditched football for handball when I was in Form Three in the same school; in 2012.

The handball team coach Godfrey Simiyu, who also teaches History, Geography and Computer Science at the school, told me that he saw a lot more potential in me as a handball player than in football, so I decided to try it out.

It is interesting that you left football which made you famous for handball…

Moving to handball, I was convinced that I was making the right choice. I started to like handball even more because the same year I was introduced to it, we managed to beat all teams in Kenya and clinched the ticket to compete at the East Africa Secondary School Games in Burundi. I had never been outside the country because of football, so I decided to stick with handball.

Sarah Wasike (centre) of Ulinzi Sharks gets past Esther Butali (left) and Belinda Mulongo of Rangers during a Kenya handball league match at Nyayo National Stadium on October 16, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

I believed in myself even more when we repeated the same achievement in 2013 when I was in Form Four and went to the East Africa Secondary School Games in Lira, Uganda. We were crowned champions after defeating Gombe of Uganda 26-14 in the final, and earned a nomination for Sports Personality of the Year Award (SOYA) in the Schools team of the year – Girls category.

Have you seen any other benefits of handball?

Apart from travelling to various parts of the country and competing in the East African region, handball is what has made me who I am today. I mean, I am an army officer serving in the Kenya Defence Force (KDF) because of handball. I’m passionate about this sport, it has brought me fame plus it makes me feel happy. My siblings and parents are very supportive and happy for me. They love sports and always try to find time to support me in every game.

What lessons have you picked from playing handball?

Handball has instilled in me the virtue of never giving up in what you love. If I had given up on it, then maybe right now I would not have been employed or even been part of the KDF team.

Are there moments in handball that you consider as best or worst?

Every time I win a match or tournament I consider it as my best, because of the trophies that come with it. I also cherish every moment I get to travel outside the country because of the sport. My worst moment is when I lose a game and yet I have been training for it.

What does it take to become the top scorer in the National Women Handball League like you?

It takes a lot of sacrifice in training, improving yourself and executing the play well. Plus, you have to have the passion and a positive mindset that you can do it. It is also impossible to emerge the top scorer without great teamwork.

Is there any particular handball player who you see as a role model to you?

Yes, Mitchell Oyoo from Nairobi Water Queens. The girl has got all the skill and brain to do damage to opponents. I used to admire her game when I was starting off and believe it has helped me grow into the game.

What is your big dream in handball?

My big dream is seeing myself performing even better at my club and getting into the national team. I will be happy if such a day comes my way.

Is there any piece of advice you would like to give to someone who wants to take up handball?