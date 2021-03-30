File | AFP

Why Pele, Ali and Lee stand out among the heroes of their time 

By  Waigwa Kiboi

What you need to know:

  • Curiousity is human nature; people enjoy watching the best of the best fight. Just what if Bibilical Goliath fought Samson?
  • They were masters of their craft, and commanded a cultic.

One weekend in June 1975,  I was doing my usual exercises which involved weightlifting, punching the wall using gloves and other self-defence tactics in my house at Gilgil National Youth Service College where I worked. 

