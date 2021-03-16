Why NOC-K is yet to achieve absolute bubble training

It has been impossible to have an absolute bubble training for Team Kenya for the Tokyo Olympic Games at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Making the disclosure Tuesday, chef de mission for Team Kenya for the Summer Games, Waithaka Kioni and head of the medical team, Carole Okoth, said that though challenging, the situation is being handled well.

Close to 22 sportsmen and women from athletics especially sprinters and taekwondo have been training at Kasarani for the last three weeks and are set to be joined by Kenya Sevens and Kenya Lionesses rugby teams this week.

Kioni said that the whole concept of bubble training was to have athletes in camp with no interaction from outside.

“That isn’t easy to achieve considering the situation in Kenya that is quite different from those in European countries where implementation is easy, “Kioni said.

“Those serving the athletes at the hostels and dining hall at Kasarani reside outside, hence beats the essence of a bubble camp.”

However, Kioni noted that so far there was ‘nothing alarming’ in camp.

Kioni, who is also the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) second vice-president, was speaking at the NOC-K offices at Gallant House, Nairobi where NOC-K president Paul Tergat unveiled the elite team of technical personnel to handle Team Kenya.

Members of the newy formed NOC-K elite team unveiled to the media at NOC-K offices at Gallant House, Nairobi on March 16, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The team comprises specialists in their respective fields and will act as a support system towards Team Kenya athletes as they prepare for the Tokyo Games.

Also present was the general team manager for Team Kenya for the Tokyo Games and acting NOC-K secretary general, Francis Mutuku.

Besides Okoth, others are nutritionist Mercy Barwecho, psychologist Kanyali Ilako and Rosemary Owino and Geoffrey Kimani, who are strength and conditioning specialists.

“The elephant in the room is Covid-19 and how we are managing. We can’t separate ourselves from the community and that makes our work more challenging, “noted Okoth, adding that they are aware of the gravity of the situation.

Okoth said they are trying to make it a Covid-19 free environment through testing individuals on arrival and having them in individual separate rooms before the results are out.

“We then pair them up and encourage them to work in cahoots, besides having them dining in turns,” said Okoth. “We are lucky that the situation isn’t as bad as Europe.”

Kenya recorded 731 more cases on Monday with 191 recoveries and five deaths. That brought to a total number of 114,000 cases, 88, 597 recoveries and 1,918 deaths since March 13 last year.

Tergat said the move by NOC-K to introduce specialists is to give the best support to athletes so as to go compete effectively and win medals for Kenya.

Tergat reiterated that it will be ideal to have Team Kenya members vaccinated for Covid-19 ahead of the Tokyo Games, adding that they are in talks with the Ministries of Health and Sports to have the process actualised.