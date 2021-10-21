Why NOC-K elections were postponed

Paul Tergat

From left: National Olympics Committee of Kenya officials from left: Acting Secretary General Francis Mutuku, Deputy President Shadrack Maluki, President Paul Tergat, Second Deputy President Waithaka Kioni unveil proposed OlympiAfrica Centre Model during NOC-K's Extra-Ordinary General Assembly on October 1, 2021 at Best Western Hotel, Nairobi on October 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The elections cycle of the of the Olympics body is four years, usually held after the celebrations of the Games of that particular Olympiad.
  • The elections of the 2017-2020 Olympiad were delayed following the postponement of Tokyo 2020 to 2021, which led to the NOC-K General Assembly delaying the elections until after the Games.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) elections scheduled for November 12 this year in Nairobi have been postponed.

