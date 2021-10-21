Why NOC-K elections were postponed

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) elections scheduled for November 12 this year in Nairobi have been postponed.

NOC-K acting secretary general Francis Mutuku said they have been forced to defer the elections by four days to November 16 since the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has a session on the November 12.

NOC-K Executive Board including the president Paul Tergat will attend the session at the IOC headquarters in Laussane, Switzerland.

Mutuku said the road towards elections started in August 2021, after the completion of the Tokyo Olympics.

Since then, NOC-K Executive Board has held consultative meetings with affiliates, and the Electoral Board selected during an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting on October 1 this year.

"A timeline of activities preceding the elections in line with the constitutional requirements was ratified by the members," said Mutuku.

In compliance with the Sports Act, pursuant to the Sports Registrar Regulations 2016 Part VI – Elections, Mutuku explained that a formal notice of elections has been given to the Sports Registrar, with members due to receive the 21 days’ notice according to the regulations.

"The Executive Board has also for the first time established a handing over period of 14 days to the newly elected office bearers, to enable them to start preparing for the new quadrennial," explained Mutuku.

As per Article 18 of the NOC-K Constitution, elections shall be conducted separately for each of the following 13 positions in the Executive Board; President, First Deputy President, Second Deputy President, Secretary-General, Deputy Secretary-General, Treasurer, Deputy Treasurer, Male athlete representative, Female athlete representative, Woman representative and executive committee members (three).

The elections cycle of the of the Olympics body is four years, usually held after the celebrations of the Games of that particular Olympiad.