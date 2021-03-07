Why Nairobi County government is looking for new stadia contractors

VIP stands at Dandora Stadium in this photo taken on May 23, 2020.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • She said the contractor cannot dictate terms for the county government standing her ground that City Hall will not pay for the steel structure unless they are given the go ahead by the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).
  • “In professional terms, no one is able to pay for the steel structure until such a time we are guided by PPRA and EACC. This is the burden the contractor will have to carry,” said the Sports CEC.

Nairobi County Government has said they are looking for new contractors to build three stadia in the capital following the Dandora Stadium construction fiasco.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.