Why Kenyan Senate wants state sports bodies expanded

A committee of the Kenyan Senate is seeking to expand the composition of two government sports institutions to help streamline management of sports even as it rejected a proposal that sports clubs should first be registered as companies.

The Committee on Labour and Social Welfare says the boards of Sports Kenya and the Council of Kenya Sports Academy lack critical representation to fully realise their mandates and wants their membership expanded.

The proposals are contained in the report of the committee on its consideration of the Sports (Amendment) Bill, 2021 sponsored by Kericho senator Aaron Cheruiyot.