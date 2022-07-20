Why Kenya is in danger of missing Chess Olympiad

Kenya National Chess champion Martin Njoroge has just one wish – that the national team will next week grace the 44th World Chess Olympiad in Chennai City, India.

Since it has always been his dream to square it out with top chess players globally at the Olympiad – the sport's most prestigious championship- the KCB Chess Club man was in February elated to qualify for the competition, alongside nine other Kenyan players.

But his wish might not come true because Kenya is likely not to grace the championships planned for July 28 to August 10 due to lack of funds.

Chess Kenya president Bernard Wanjala Wednesday told Nation Sport that they have not succeeded in raising from well-wishers the Sh 9 million they need to take part in the competition.

Among the expenses that the funds should cater for are air tickets, accommodation, meals and allowances.

Just like other local sport federations, Chess Kenya was forced to look for alternatives in funding the trip after the national government in June said that its coffers in the Sports Fund are depleted.

Wanjala said the government has maintained that it has no money to fund the trip.

“We will not be participating due to lack of funds. The response from well-wishers has been very poor,” said Wanjala.

Veteran and Candidate Master (CM) Ben Magana, Ben Nguku (KCB), Deadly Bishops’ and former Chess Kenya chairman Githinji Hinga and Robert Mcligeyo (KCB) are Kenya’s other male players who clinched tickets to the Olympiad.

Their female counterparts are: Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Joyce Nyaruai, Woman Fide Master (WFM) Sasha Mongeli, World Women’s Amateur champion Madelta Glenda, Jully Mutisya (Nakuru Chess Club) and Cynthia Awino (Technical University of Kenya).

Should Kenya fail to travel for the Olympiad, it will be the second time Njoroge is being unlucky in his quest to grace the Olympiad after making the cut.

Initially, the dread-locked chess player was supposed to make his first Olympiad appearance in 2020 in Moscow.

But owing to THE Covid-19 pandemic that then disrupted sporting activities globally, Fide rescheduled the championships to 2021.

With most countries then still in the abyss of the pandemic, Fide again deferred the event to 2022.

In protest over Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine, the World Chess governing body moved the global championships to Chennai City.

“It will be very unfortunate if we do not take part [in the Olympiad] because this is a process that started long time ago. Because as a country we are used to doing things at the last minute, I am hopeful that we will travel for the competition,” said Njoroge.

Wanjala appealed for more support from well-wishers.

“The Olympiad is unique because our players will get the much needed exposure and experience by playing with the best from across the globe. We appeal for support from anyone in taking part in the competition,” said the Equity Chess Club captain.