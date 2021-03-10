Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Why Badminton Kenya was suspended by world body

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Shigoli said the registrar’s office should be blamed for the mess that is in BK after opting to register a different faction.
  • “That is where the mess started. NOC-K is also trying to be partisan and that won’t help the course,” said Shigoli, who went to court after the registrar opted to register Muchiri’s team.

Leadership fights led the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to suspended Kenya indefinitely, Nation Sport can reveal.

