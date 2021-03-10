Why Badminton Kenya was suspended by world body

Leadership fights led the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to suspended Kenya indefinitely, Nation Sport can reveal.

Making the announcement on Tuesday, BWF secretary general Thomas Lund disclosed that the suspension shall last until warring parties at badminton Kenya are able to organise fair and transparent elections in line with BWF requirements.

Furthermore, Lund said, in a letter dated March 9, 2021 addressed to factions led by Badminton Kenya (BK) chairman Peter Muchiri and Geoffrey Shigoli, that the process shall be subject to confirmation by the BWF Annual General Meeting due May 22 this year.

BK becomes the second federation to be suspended by an international sports organisation after Swimming Federation of Kenya last year over leadership wrangles.

“As per article 5.5 and 13.5 of the BWF Constitution, the BWF Council has decided to suspend Badminton Kenya from the BWF membership,” explained Lund, adding that as a result of this suspension, Badminton Kenya shall be deprived of its ability to vote in BWF general meetings, shall not receive funding or membership grants, and will not directly enter players in competitions.

Lund said in the letter that was also copied to the National Olympic Committee of Kenya President Paul Tergat and BWF President Poul-Erik Hoyer, that while Shigoli’s group is currently recognised by the BWF, the suspension applies to any entity representing Kenyan badminton.

Lund detailed that any solution reached will have to involve all the interested parties in order to be endorsed by the BWF.

“While we regret having to take this important step, we remain available to help the parties mediate in good faith and agree on a binding roadmap towards inclusive elections,” noted Lund, adding that they look forward to hearing back from the affected parties.

Lund noted that BWF Council was forced to come up with the harsh decision since the dispute between the parties has lasted for almost four years.

‘Irresponsible’ and 'despicable’

NOC-K secretary general Francis Mutuku described the move by BWF ‘unfortunate’ as he termed actions by the warring factions as ‘irresponsible’ and ‘despicable.’

“These people have had all the time to resolve their issues but they haven’t. We as NOC-K tried to help by coming up with a road map after they almost got banned but in vain,” said Mutuku.

Mutuku accused one of the faction of insincerity after they failed to adopt the road map agreed despite attending two meetings that drafted the documents.

The road map called for the formation of clubs that would be registered and eventually participate in elections, withdrawal of court cases and review of the constitution.

“Shigoli’s faction attended the two meetings but how he then wrote to BWF that he wasn’t part of the second meeting is strange,” said Mutuku.

Muchiri said his faction fully supported the road map to a peaceful BK and accused their rivals of treachery even after attending all the meetings. “However, there is still hope and we can still salvage something. NOC-K can still take charge of the process so that we can have an election soon,” said Muchiri.

Shigoli said the registrar’s office should be blamed for the mess that is in BK after opting to register a different. “That is where the mess started. NOC-K is also trying to be partisan and that won’t help the course,” said Shigoli, who went to court after the registrar opted to register Muchiri’s team.

