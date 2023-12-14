Who will be crowned Kenya's strongest man?

Wheat will be separated from chaff on Saturday as heavyweights tussle for the Kenya Strongest Man crown on Saturday at Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

The competition is returning after a four-year hiatus due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's edition is organised by Stealth Mark Africa in partnership with the Nairobi City County government as part of the Nairobi Festival 2023.

Chris Oketch, fondly known as “The 3-in-1”, will be out to defend his title against unrelenting Stephen ‘Superheavy’ Wamalwa who is expected to give him a run for his money.

Oketch is two-time Kenya's Strongest Man (2018 and 2019 winner) and also won Qatar's Strongest Man earlier this year for the eighth time. The 6ft 4" tall gentle giant currently holds Kenya's deadlift record of 370kg set at the 2019 finals.

Wamalwa on the other hand is also a two-time winner of Kenya Strongest Man title (2015 and 2016). He is also Africa's 2nd strongest man in 2023 after finishing second in the competition held earlier this year in South Africa.

Wamalwa has been in major continental tournaments this year and is just back from Egypt where he took the ElFit Strongman title. He is the king of squats, holding the Kenya Man record of 300kg set during the 2019 Nairobi Qualifiers event.

Oketch and Wamalwa will be eying being the first ever Three-time Kenya's Strongest Man. Both are excellent pressers as well and are expected to make a real charge at the title at Uhuru Park.

Other surprise able-bodied men who are expected to give both Wamalwa and Oketch stiff competition are Paul "Teyezilla" Teye, Nelson "The Bearded" Wanyonyi, Ken "Big Kane" Ligabo, Polycarp "Poly" Dindi, Kevin "BullBeast" Odina, Steve "Younglion" Ngaari, and the veteran Albert Chayugah.

Caleb "Xeno" Kamau will be making history as the youngest-ever finalist in Kenya's Strongest Man history. At only 20 years old, he is already sounding warning shots to seasoned athletes and has an impressive personal record of 300kg in the deadlift.

Juha Maloba is also an interesting athlete to watch. His small 77kg body frame might easily fool opponents and spectators, yet he has a brave heart and is very strong.

Maloba is Kenya's absolute strongest pound-for-pound lifter capable of deadlifting a staggering 320kg which is over four times his body weight. The average man should deadlift 2.5kg of their body weight.

The six feats of strength where honours will be fought for include the heaviest squats, deadlift for repetitions, sandbag for distance, pick and place, yoke medley, and Viking press.