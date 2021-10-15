No-nonsense masks, strict bubble: What to expect from China's Winter Olympics

Winter Olympics

Chen Hong and Sun Zhuoming of China perform during the free dance event at the 2021 Asia Open Figure Skating Trophy, part of a 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games test event, at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on October 15, 2021.


Photo credit: Wang Zhao | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • China plans to host the Games under what could be the strictest Covid-19 safety rules at a mass sporting event since the pandemic began, even compared to the summer's mostly crowd-free Tokyo Olympics.
  • Chinese officials say participants will stay in a "closed loop" -- a strict bubble insulating them from spectators and the outside world for the whole Games.

Beijing, China

