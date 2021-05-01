What's next after Uhuru's directive on resumption of sports?

The ministries of sports and health will in the course of next week issue the new Covid-19 protocols on the resumption of sports in the country.

Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo said it will be important for them to meet and come up with new protocols following the President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive on Labour Day.

“We shall re-look at resumption of sports protocols with my colleagues from health and then release the guidelines in the next few days,” said Okudo, adding that President Kenyatta’s directive is quite a relief for Sports people in the country.

“The country’s sportsmen and women want to resume what they do best just like the restaurants and eateries that will reopen to allow those who lost their jobs to resume,” said Okudo.

President Kenyatta, in his Labour Day speech, directed that the cessation of movement into and out of the five counties (Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado and Nakuru) be lifted.

The President noted that the resumption of sporting activities shall be guided by the regulations to be issued by the ministries of sports and health.

On March 26, President Uhuru moved to stop all sporting activities following the spike in Covid-19 cases in the country besides stopping movements from Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Kajiado and Machakos.

Athletics Kenya (AK), Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) welcomed the move as they pledged to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols after reopening.

AK, FKF and KRU were among the federations that had resumed activities including local and international competitions before the stoppage on March 26.

AK director for youth and development, Barnaba Korir, said that it will be important since they were in a dilemma with the trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games, Africa Senior Athletics Championships and World Athletics Under-20 Championships beckoning.

FKF president Nick Mwenda said the re-opening will be important for the resumption of the FKF Premier League (KPL) and Harambee Stars preparations for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in June.

KRU secretary general Ian Mugambi noted that there is now hope that Kenya will be able to host the 2021 Rugby Africa U20 Barthes on June 24 to July 4 this year.

Africa Senior Athletics Championships are due June 1-5 in Algiers while the World Athletics Under-20 Championships will be held August 17-22 in Nairobi. The Olympics are due July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo.

The trials for the continental event were due April 16-17 but failed to take place but the trials for the Olympics will be held June 26 to 27 in Nairobi.

“We were to have camps for World Under-20 when schools closed for April holiday but we couldn’t due to the lockdown,” said Korir, adding that the reopening will be key for their preparations for the world under-20 event and the Kip Keino Classic due September on September 18.

FKF-PL is tentatively set to resume on May 12 while Harambee Stars meet Uganda Cranes in their Group E opening match on June 5 in Nairobi.

The group also has Mali and Rwanda.