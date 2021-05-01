What's next after Uhuru's directive on resumption of sports?

President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) with (from left) WRC Safari Rally directors Kimanthi Maingi, Jim Kahumbura, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua follow the African Rally Championship Equator Rally on April 25, 2021 at the SoysambuCompetitive Section. WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi is partly hidden.

Photo credit: Pool | PSCU

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Africa Senior Athletics Championships are due June 1-5 in Algiers while the World Athletics Under-20 Championships will be held August 17-22 in Nairobi.
  • The Olympics are due July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo.

  • FKF-PL is tentatively set to resume on May 12 while Harambee Stars meet Uganda Cranes in their Group E opening match on June 5 in Nairobi.

  • The group also has Mali and Rwanda.

The ministries of sports and health will in the course of next week issue the new Covid-19 protocols on the resumption of sports in the country.

