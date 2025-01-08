What awaits new Sports CS Salim Mvurya

Salim Mvurya, a seasoned leader with three decades of experience, yesterday officially assumed his new role as the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports at Talanta Plaza.

With a track record as a two-term Governor of Kwale County and a Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, Mvurya now faces new challenges in one of Kenya’s most dynamic ministries.

The 55-year-old, who holds a Master of Arts Degree in Participation, Power, and Social Change from the University of Sussex, took over as the third Sports CS in just five months, following Ababu Namwamba and Kipchumba Murkomen.

He expressed readiness for the task and commended the solid foundation laid by his predecessors and PS Peter Tum.

“As I take over, I will work with all of you to provide the necessary leadership support to realise the different mandates and responsibilities in your portfolios,” Mvurya remarked during his inauguration.

Mvurya steps into a ministry juggling urgent responsibilities, including Kenya’s co-hosting of the delayed 2024 African Nations Championship (Chan) with Uganda and Tanzania, set to run from February 1 to 28.

This event is a precursor to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), to be co-hosted by the three nations.

To meet Caf deadlines, Mvurya must oversee the completion of facilities like Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium, alongside accelerating construction on Talanta Sports City, earmarked as a key venue for the 2027 Afcon.

Beyond these infrastructural tasks, Mvurya inherits the challenge of revitalising neglected stadiums across the country, including Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret and Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

The country’s eyes are on Mvurya to deliver a harmonised Sports Policy. A task force led by John Ohaga, formed in November 2022, has yet to finalise its work aligning the 2002 Sports Policy and the 2013 Sports Act.

This is crucial to resolving long-standing governance issues and preventing duplication by government agencies like the Kenya Academy for Sports and Sports Kenya.

Murkomen, during his tenure, restructured governance in sports federations, notably overseeing new elections for Football Kenya Federation (FKF). Mvurya must now extend these reforms to federations like Athletics Kenya and Kenya Hockey Union, which have not held elections for years.

“You have to wear your political hat and engage directly with federations to unlock opportunities for young Kenyans to exploit their talents,” Murkomen advised Mvurya during the handover. He also emphasised the need to curb ‘briefcase federations’, which hinder sports development.

Doping remains a significant hurdle for Kenyan athletics, with the country listed in Category A for doping prevalence. The government has allocated Sh650 million since 2023 to combat this issue, funds that could have been used elsewhere if doping cases were minimal.

Additionally, Mvurya takes over the Gender Protection and Implementation office, which had become a personal priority for Murkomen due to rising gender-based violence cases.

Mvurya acknowledged the importance of his portfolios in empowering youth, fostering talent, and enhancing government support for creative and sports endeavours. His dual acting role as CS for Investments, Trade, and Industry further underlines the breadth of his current responsibilities.