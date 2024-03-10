Weightlifter Kavesa gives Kenya first medals at Africa Games

Kenyan weightlifter Esther Kavesa is happy that her hard work has yielded fruit after she handed the country its first medals at the ongoing African Games in Accra.

On Sunday, the 22-year-old won two bronze medals in the women’s weightlifting 45 kilograms category in her first international event.

She won the medals in the overall category of the competition after lifting a total weight of 115 kg and 50kg in the snatch category. In the clean and jerk category, she finished outside the podium after managing 65kg.

“My target was a gold medal but I am content with the bronze medals,” a jubilant Kavesa told Nation Sport Sunday via a video call from Accra.

She is a member of the 237 weightlifting club in Thika, Kiambu.

“It is hard work that has helped me achieve this feat. Together with my coach, we have been training a lot and the fruits can now be seen.”

Her coach James Omondi said: “Our strategy has been to keep calm and play with the opponent's mind. I’m happy it has worked out for us.”

Omondi said they now shift their focus to the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics qualifiers in Thailand next month.