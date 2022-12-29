Waweru bags millions from SportPesa Mega Jackpot bonus

As the festive season continues, a resident of Nakuru will have double celebrations after winning Sh3.5 million SportPesa Mega Jackpot Pro Bonus.

Samuel Waweru Ng'ang'a was Thursday announced the lucky winner of Sh3,516,299 after correctly predicting 13 matches out of 17 in the Mega Jackpot.

Waweru, who works in the printing industry was over the moon after joining the millionaires club during the festive season as Kenyans wait to usher in the New Year in two days' time.

He was very happy after receiving a message that his predictions had correctly earned him the money.

He had placed five different Mega Jackpot Pro bets with his son also joining him but he wasn't as lucky.

His son managed 10/17 correct predictions which locked him out of the bonus after reneging on an earlier agreement with his father and changing his bet.

"By the time I went to bed, I had seven of the games correct and I had a hunch maybe this would be the time that I finally win something," said an overjoyed Waweru.

He now plans to use the money to build a family home, improve their welfare and invest in businesses and farming.

"When I received the congratulatory message, I couldn't believe how much my life had changed. I'm really grateful to God," he added.

This is not the first time the father of three is winning after correct prediction of matches from the giant gaming firm. He had previously won Sh361,000 courtesy of a multi-bet.

Through Mega Jackpot Pro, one can predict between 13-17 matches every week and the bonus amount increases progressively until you win.

Despite taking home Sh3.5 million, Waweru is not done yet as he targets the Mega Jackpot Pro 17/17 which will see him bag the ultimate price.