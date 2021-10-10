Wang’uru Stadium to change face of Kirinyaga

Mwea Constituency in Kirinyaga County is well-known for rice farming, but that will change once Wang’uru Stadium is completed.

Last year, the government started upgrading the grounds that have for a long time been a launching pad for political careers, and a platform for largely unfulfilled political campaign promises.

The Sh300 million project began following a presidential directive and was expected to be completed in six months, but it has delayed by over by four months.

Construction work kicked off in December 2020 with the last nail expected to be hammered this week to pave the way for Mashujaa Day national celebrations to be held at the venue on October 20.

A week ago, Nation Sport caught up with the National Celebrations Committee led by the Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho at the venue doing inspection.

The contractor has put the final touches within and outside the main arena. A permanent perimeter wall has been built, and two gates fixed. There are 10 terraces that have been roofed in the main area which has a football pitch, a VIP dais and a standard running track.

There is also a changing room, ablution blocks and space allocated for eateries. Local residents are benefiting from the project because the national and county government have upgrading the road network and footpaths in the town.

“We are happy as the National Celebrations Committee with the progress of the stadium. We have a deadline to finish everything, it is not a far-fetched ambition,” Kibicho told journalists.

Peter Mburu, a local fruit seller, said that there has been a full transformation of the facility from a dusty playground to a magnificent stadium.

“This will bring more business in this town besides rice trade. We will be going to watch matches in the stadium which we previously saw on television,” he said.

The facility will raise Kirinyaga County’s profile as national league matches and other competitions will be held at the stadium.