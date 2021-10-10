Wang’uru Stadium to change face of Kirinyaga

Construction work at Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County

Construction work at Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County on October 5, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • There are 10 terraces that have been roofed in the main area which has a football pitch, a VIP dais and a standard running track
  • Peter Mburu, a local fruit seller, said that there has been a full transformation of the facility from a dusty playground to a magnificent stadium
  • The facility will raise Kirinyaga County’s profile as national league matches and other competitions will be held at the stadium

Mwea Constituency in Kirinyaga County is well-known for rice farming, but that will change once Wang’uru Stadium is completed.

