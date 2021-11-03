Wait goes on for completion of Sh350m Dandora Stadium

VIP stands at Dandora Stadium in this photo taken on May 23, 2020.

VIP stands at Dandora Stadium in this photo taken on May 23, 2020.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In February this year, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed that the county government to complete the construction of the stadium, even as probe into the project continues.
  • The President said the contractor should come back on site and complete the remaining piece of work for residents to benefit from the project.

Nairobi residents will have to wait for at least two months to have the stalled Sh350 million new Dandora Stadium ready for use.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.