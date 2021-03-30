Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

Wait goes on for completion of Sh242m Kirubia Stadium

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

  • CS Amina tours project on Monday and finds her warning to the contractor fell on deaf ears.
  • Sh242 million facility was supposed to be finished in 2017.

Despite Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed giving the contractor of Kirubia Stadium in Tharaka-Nithi one week to complete the project; nearly two months later it remains unfinished.

