Vlhova wins Olympic slalom gold after Shiffrin misfires

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova competes in the first run of the women's slalom during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing on February 9, 2022.

Photo credit: Fabrice Coffrini | AFP

By  AFP

  • Vlhova clocked a combined total of 1min 44.98sec over the two runs to edge Austria's reigning world champion Katharina Liensberger into silver by eight-hundredths of a second, with Switzerland's Wendy Holdener claiming bronze at 0.12sec.

Yanqing, China

