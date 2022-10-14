Visa hitch could knock Kenyan chess star out of world event

Kenyan chess star Madelta Glenda could miss the 2022 World Amateur Chess Championships in Mellieha, Malta after the Austrian embassy in Nairobi declined to issue her a visa to attend the event.

The global championship will be held from Thursday to October 30.

Since there is no Malta embassy in the country, Chess Kenya president Bernard Wanjala said they arrived at the decision to apply for the Schengen visa at the Austrian embassy following advice by the Visa Application Centre in Nairobi.

They made the application on October 4.

But on Friday, the Austrian embassy said it could not issue Glenda with the visa, since the World Women’s Amateur Under-1700 Chess Champion failed to provide proof of how she will cater for her needs in Malta.

This is despite an invitation letter to the 22-year-old by the Local Organising Committee of the World Amateur Chess Championships indicating that they would cater for all the needs of Glenda while in Malta.