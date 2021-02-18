Virus delay, sexism row: Tokyo's turbulent Olympic timeline

Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori listens a question from a journalist during a news conference in Tokyo on February 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Kim Kyung-Hoon | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Yoshiro Mori, chief of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, resigns after his claims that women talk too much in meetings spark a firestorm of criticism.
  • He is replaced by Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto, 56, a seven-time Olympian who is one of just two women in Japan's cabinet.

Tokyo, Japan

