Veteran 'Nation' writer Maero laid to rest in emotional ceremony

It was an emotional send off for veteran Nation Media Group sports writer Titus Maero who was laid to rest at his home in Lulonga village, Mukhweso Location in Navakholo sub-county on Friday.

Family, friends and Nation Media Group colleagues joined hundreds of mourners who had come to pay their last respects to the 59-year-old sports writer.

Nation Media Group journalists John Ashihundu (right) and Geoffrey Anene (centre) during the burial ceremony of Titus Maero at Lulonda village Navakholo in Kakamega county on February 25, 2022. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Senior Nation Media Group sports writer John Ashiundu led other journalists in eulogising Maero, who until his death contributed for both Taifa Leo and Nation newspapers.

“Maero has left a big gap in the sports fraternity that it may not be easy to fill. We shall remember him as a committed journalist who delivered his work under minimal supervision,” said Ashiundu.

Geoffrey Anene, another Nation Media Group sports journalist, narrated how he met Maero countless times when he was a student at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology while the deceased was still at The People Daily.

"He left me there to join the Nation. When I joined Taifa Leo in October 2014, I encouraged him to start writing Swahili. He loved writing in English, but he took up the challenge until his death. May God rest his soul in eternal peace,” Anene.

Maero’s younger brother, Aggrey Maero, said this was a big blow to their family.

“He was the second born in a family of 10. We have been living together as a family and the gap he has left is very big. We don’t know how we shall overcome this loss,” said Aggrey.

Maero’s body was found in his house on February 17, 2022 after he went missing seven days earlier.

He said his brother left behind a note indicating that he had been battling with intestinal cancer for the last 10 years and mental illness for 15 years.

Maero’s ex-wife, Brenda Matekwa, regretted she did not know that her husband was suffering in silence.

“He was a very silent person who could not express his problems. I did not know that he was suffering from depression because being a medical expert, I would have assisted him,” she said, noting that even though they had separated, they had not divorced and kept talking to each other regularly.

Ms Matekwa, the nurse-in-charge at Iguhu County Hospital in Ikolomani, said she has been visiting the home and attending all family ceremonies with her children.

“I will come and stay in the home so that my children can inherit their father’s property. Despite being girls, I don’t think the family will hold on to culture and deny them their rightful share of their father’s resources,” she noted.