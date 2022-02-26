Veteran 'Nation' writer Maero laid to rest in emotional ceremony

Titus Maero

Family members  led by Brenda Matekwa (right),  wife of Nation Media Group's sports journalist Titus Maero, during the burial service at Lulonda village Navakholo in Kakamega county on February 25, 2022.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Maero is survived by his wife, two daughters and two grandchildren.
  • Family, friends and Nation Media Group colleagues joined hundreds of mourners who had come to pay their last respects.

It was an emotional send off for veteran Nation Media Group sports writer Titus Maero who was laid to rest at his home in Lulonga village, Mukhweso Location in Navakholo sub-county on Friday.

