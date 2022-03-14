Venezuelan Olympic medallist says she was victim of homophobic attack

Stefany Hernandez

In this file photo taken on March 01, 2020 Venezuelan cyclist Stefany Hernandez poses for a photo after an interview with AFP at her house, in Caracas. Venezuelan Olympic medallist Stefany Hernández reported having suffered homophobic attacks in a restaurant in Caracas.
 

Photo credit: Federico Parra | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Hernandez, 30, competed in the London Games in 2012 and then took third place in Rio in BMX cycling.
  • "The violent people, and the owners of the venue, were surely satisfied. How sad!" she added.

Caracas, Venezuela

