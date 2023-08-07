Utility handballer Musambai ready to call time on her career

After Nairobi Water Handball team’s utility player, Brenda Musambai, lost her daughter in 2013 after a short illness, she wanted a different environment to start life all over again.

Handball gave her a new purpose in life. Musambai, who can play as a pivot and backcourt, had joined National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) in 2006 from St Agnes Girls High School Shibuye in Kakamega County.

“It can never be okay. I’m better now but it can never be the same again. My daughter passed on when she was three months. The mourning period wasn’t easy and I was advised by Caroline Kusa and Mary Musau who were both at Nairobi Water to change environment. They negotiated my move to Nairobi Water from Cereals in 2014 and I must say the move helped me to cope and adjust although it took time. It was like a new start for me,” said Musambai who scored four goals as Nairobi Water humiliated National Youth Service (NYS) 56-13 during the Kenya Handball Federation women’s National League at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

With nine years of service at Nairobi Water, Musambai, 35, will call it a day at the end of this season.

“I have played for a long time and I feel it’s time to pass the experience I have gained to the coming generation. I have also grown enough to seek higher position in sports or venture in other areas where I can impact society through sports.But I’m keen on sport management,” said Musambai.

Musambai is not keen to have a family just yet.

“We have won back-to-back title since I joined the team. Since this is my last season, I will give my all so that we can retain the title. I want to leave with pride, with my head held high. It’s always good when you leave the scene when you are still at your prime and needed. I’m happy that since I joined the team, we have never lost a match in the regular season and that is fulfilling. It’s unfortunate that we lost to Kenya Defence Forces during the Super League early this year but that’s the nature of the sport,” said the regular player who made her maiden appearance for the national team in 2015 during the Africa Games in Maputo, Mozambique.