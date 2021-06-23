US President Biden hails Nassib, Yokoyama for coming out

Washington, United States

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday saluted the "courage" of two professional sports figures for coming out in public - one as being gay, the other as being a transgender man.

"To Carl Nassib and Kumi Yokoyama - two prominent, inspiring athletes who came out this week: I'm proud of your courage," Biden tweeted.

"Because of you, countless kids around the world are seeing themselves in a new light today."

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made history on Monday after coming out as the first openly gay active player in the National Football League.

Nassib, 28 and a five-year veteran of the NFL, made the announcement in a video posted on Instagram.

Several NFL players have come out after leaving the league, the most popular professional sport in the United States.

In 2014, college player Michael Sam was drafted by the St. Louis Rams after coming out as gay but was released after playing in a handful of pre-season games and never played a regular season game in the league.

Japanese Women's World Cup star Kumi Yokoyama, 27, recently came out as a transgender man -- one of the few athletes to do so in a country where LGBTQ rights lag behind other developed nations.