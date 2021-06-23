US President Biden hails Nassib, Yokoyama for coming out

Joe Biden.

In this file photo Carl Nassib #94 of the Las Vegas Raiders flexes while smiling during warmups before a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. US President Joe Biden on June 22, 2021, saluted the "courage" of two professional sports figures for coming out in public - one as being gay, the other as being a transgender man.

Photo credit: Ethan Miller | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made history on Monday after coming out as the first openly gay active player in the National Football League.
  • Nassib, 28 and a five-year veteran of the NFL, made the announcement in a video posted on Instagram.

Washington, United States

Related

More from Sports

  1. Legends of the Olympic Games - 1984 to 2016

  2. Legends of the Olympic Games - 1976 to 1988

  3. Here are Tokyo Olympics fan rules: No booze, no cheers, no autographs...

  4. Suns shock Clippers with last-gasp Ayton dunk in see-saw thriller

  5. US President Biden hails Nassib, Yokoyama for coming out

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.