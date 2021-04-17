US President Biden backs Japan to stage 'safe and secure' Olympic Games

Olympic torch Tokyo 2020

Personnel work at the All-Weather Training area, the venue of the grand start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch relay, on the eve of the event at the J-Village in Naraha town, Fukushima Prefecture on March 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Tokyo Games are due to open in July, with only Japanese spectators in the stands, after already being postponed by a year due to the pandemic.
  • Uncertainty about their viability has grown amid rising virus cases.

Washington, United States

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.