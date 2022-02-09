US Olympian watches birth of first child via video call

Leif Nordgren

Leif Nordgren.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • US biathlete Leif Nordgren watched his wife give birth to their first child via video call from the Beijing Games the day before his first race, after being apart from her since mid-November.
  • His wife's due date was initially February 4, the day of the opening ceremony.

Beijing, China

