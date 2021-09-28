US gymnastics icon Biles: Everything crumbled in Tokyo

Simone Biles

USA's Simone Biles competes in the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on August 3, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Pachoud | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 24-year-old Biles was expected to dominate at the Tokyo Games but instead caused a sensation by pulling out of the opening event of the women's gymnastics competition after being plagued by an attack of the "twisties".

Los Angeles, United States

