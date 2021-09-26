Unbeaten Strathmore hit Bomerang to stay top

What you need to know:

  • In other results, Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural and Technology men's team came from behind to see off Inspired 25-23, while General Service Unit defeated Kahawa 37-31.
  • Gunners recorded their third win of the season after a 33-26 victory over Bomerang.
  • The Gunners moved to 14th place with six points from nine matches in 19-team league.

Unbeaten Strathmore University men's team maintained their lead at the top of the Kenya Handball Federation National League after they beat Bomerang 22-13 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi Sunday.

