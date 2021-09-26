Unbeaten Strathmore hit Bomerang to stay top

Unbeaten Strathmore University men's team maintained their lead at the top of the Kenya Handball Federation National League after they beat Bomerang 22-13 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi Sunday.

The varsity side remain top on the standings with 28 points from 14 matches.

Simon Mutuku top scored for the students with five goals, while Victor Moracha emerged top scorer with four goals for Bomerang.

Strathmore coach Peter Mwathi remained cautious after he was asked about his team's title chances.

"I don't want to comment on that because we have crucial matches ahead and in sport anything can happen. But what I can say is that we are taking every match seriously bearing in mind that we are yet to lose a match.

It's a tricky position to be in but we are currently embracing it," stated Mwathi, who doubles up as the men's national team coach.

In the earlier match played at the same venue, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) men's team moved third on the standings after a deserved 53-26 win against Vickers.

KDF have 22 points from 12 matches , wo behind second-placed National Cereals and Produce Board who were not in action over the weekend.

KDF coached by Harold Mumbo relegated Black Mamba to fourth position with 20 points from 11 matches.

Isaac Kololi (10) and Nicholas Ireri (9) top scored for the forces side, while Daniel Ndung'u and Frank Eregei emerged top scorers for losers with eight and five goals respectively.

In other results, Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural and Technology men's team came from behind to see off Inspired 25-23, while General Service Unit defeated Kahawa 37-31.

Gunners recorded their third win of the season after a 33-26 victory over Bomerang.