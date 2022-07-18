Ulinzi Swords shine in netball tourney

Ulinzi Swords women emerged winners of the Governor's National Netball tournament held in Homa Bay County on Monday.

Ulinzi humiliated Vihiga Executive 26-4 in the final match to become the champions of the super division in an event organised by Kenya Netball Federation (KNF) at Homa Bay High School.

The two-day event attracted 19 teams among them league, university, secondary and primary schools’ teams.

In the men’s category, Ganec scooped the coveted trophy after topping the group with 10 points ahead of Homa Bay Senior who managed 8 points.

Homa Bay Junior, Mathare men and Kisii University finished in the top five. Matches were played in round robin format.

Kendu Starlets were declared winners in the Division One category after they topped the group with four points.

Vihiga Netball Club, who managed two points, were ranked second, while struggling Kisii University were third with no point.

In the Secondary Schools’ category, Nyabera Girls clinched the title followed by Kobala Secondary School and Nyakach Girls in that order.

Two primary schools; Kauko and Wikondiek all from Homa Bay County took part in the tournament. Kauko won with two points against Wikondiek who did not manage a point.

“I commend my teammates for competing well in this tournament. We will go back with heads high having learnt a lot from this championship” said Ulinzi Swords captain Hellen Okoth.

While speaking during the closing ceremony, KNF Secretary General Millicent Busolo commended participating teams for turning up for the event.

However, she regretted that the tournament had lacked sponsors, saying the county government of Homa Bay had turned a deaf ear to their financial requests.