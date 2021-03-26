President Uhuru Kenyatta suspends sporting activities indefinitely

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the nation on the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya, from State House in Nairobi, on March 12, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The move is part of concerted efforts by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus with the third wave hitting the country hard this month
  • The latest ban will certainly be a big blow to sportspeople in the country having just resumed local league matches this year after sitting out of action since March 2020 when the first case was reported in Kenya

Sporting activities in the country have been suspended indefinitely following new Covid-19 restriction measures released by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday.

Related

More from Sports

  1. Kenneth Muguna out of Kenya's Afcon qualifier against Togo

  2. FKF put football activities on hold

  3. Uhuru suspends sporting activities indefinitely

  4. South Africa's Daniel van Tonder wins Savannah Classic

  5. KRU suspends Kenya Cup indefiinitely

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.