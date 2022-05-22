Ugandan Kagimu steals show in inaugural ‘Eldoret Cycle 100’ bike race

Uganda’s Charles Kagimu and Joyce Nyaruri Sunday won the men’s and women’s races in the inaugural ‘Eldoret Cycle 100’ event held in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Kagimu who trains at Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet County, timed 2:38:19 beating training mate Salim Kipkemboi, who clocked 2:38:20, while Paul Lomuria settled for third place after clocking 2:47:07.

The soft-spoken Kagimu has participated in various international events among them the Tour of Thailand, Tour of Rwanda as well as Africa Championships and was using his preparations for the Commonwealth Games slated for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, Great Britain.

“It was a tight race but I’m happy because I won finally and also the experience I have from training here in Kenya has given me good results. Kenya is my second home and I always feel good training in Kaptagat,” said Kagimu.

The 100 riders covered Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet counties with the aim of conserving the Kaptagat Forest that also covers the two counties.

The started at Ilula in Uasin Gishu County, through Talget, Kipchawat, Kaptarakwa and Nyaru in Elgeyo Marakwet County, then to Kaptagat and back to Ilula for the finish.

Event Organiser Martin Keino said that there is need to bring more sports into the region which has been dominated by athletics.

“As we have seen today we have a lot of talent and we need to support more people in this sport and we shall have many participating in the international events," said Keino.

In the Black Mamba 50km category, Joseph Gachora won in 1:20:08 ahead of Gibson Alwanda (1:20:09) and John Muchiri (1:24:20).

Peter Karanja won the Mountain Bike category in 3:06:56 followed by Julius Kaiguara (3:17:15) and Joseph Kariuki (3:29:24).



Selected results