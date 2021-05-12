Tusker’s toast to Team Kenya stars

Tokyo 2020 Olympics bound athletes from different disciplines pose with a dummy cheque after Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) announced Sh45 million sponsorship for Team Kenya through National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 11, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) on Tuesday announced a Sh45 million partnership with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya to support Team Kenya at the Olympic Games in Tokyo
  • Nation Sport spoke with KBL Managing Director John Musunga on his company’s engagement with sports

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) on Tuesday announced a Sh45 million partnership with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) to support Team Kenya at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Related

More from Sports

  1. CS Amina releases protocols to guide resumption of sports

  2. Inter star Lukaku fined for birthday celebrations in hotel

  3. UK govt gives Premier League green light to roll over TV deal

  4. Malkia Strikers start Olympics training camp in Mombasa

  5. Uefa moves Champions League final from Istanbul

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.