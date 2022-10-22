TUK finally win a match in handball league

Technical University of Kenya (TUK) on Saturday registered their first win of the season in the Kenya Handball Federation men’s National League.

TUK beat Desert Scorpions 31-27 in an entertaining match at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

A relieved TUK captain Brian Wafula said: “Our efforts have finally paid off. We can only build on this win going forward. Confidence among the players has been restored and expect to see a composed and different team in the forthcoming matches.“

Scorpions coach Banariz Abudallah said it was a good match despite the loss.

Brian Werengai (10) and Wilson Githambai (8) emerged top scorers for the students and losers.

Earlier on, record champions Nairobi Water defeated Rising Stars 58-10 to extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches in the women’s league.

Jack Ochieng's charges lead the table with 20 points from 10 matches.

Gladys Chillo (10) emerged top-scorers for winners respectively.

In the other matches played at the same venue, National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) as well as Kenya Defence Forces(KDF) men’s and women’s teams won their respective ties.

Men’s defending champions NCPB were forced to dig deep to see-off stubborn Kenyatta University 29-23 while their female counterparts dismissed National County Council Government (NCCG) 51-9.

This was Brain Mathew's first assignment after he was named the head coach of NCPB men's team last week taking over from Danstun Eshikumo who is now the assistant coach.

Mathew is also the Under-20 Kenya men’s coach that will participate in next week’s International Handball Federation (IHF) Trophy Africa Zone Five in Nairobi.

NCCG, who are making their maiden appearance in the league, managed to score three goals in the first half.

The evergreen Sarah Mabonga scored a game-high 14 goals for the winners while Caroline Chebet scored three goals for NCCG.