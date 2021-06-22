Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

In this file photo taken on June 3, 2021, a woman stands in front of the Olympic rings in Tokyo. The journey to this year's Olympic Games has been like no other. After a historic pandemic postponement, organisers refused to pull the plug, despite infection risks, travel restrictions and persistent public opposition.
 

Photo credit: Behrouz Mehri | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • For the first half of the year, polls regularly found most Japanese opposed the Games this summer, favouring either a further delay or cancellation.
  • But officials pressed ahead, contending with delayed qualifiers and test events and launching a mammoth effort to draft virus rules they say will keep the event safe.

