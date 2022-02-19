Tributes pour in for fallen ‘Nation’ writer Titus Maero

The Nation Media Group is mourning long-serving Kakamega correspondent, Titus Maero, who was found dead in his house in Nambacha, Navakholo Sub-County, on Thursday.

His body was moved to Kakamega Referral Hospital Mortuary Thursday night as police launched investigations into his death.

Navakholo Sub-County OCPD, Richard Omanga, said the decomposing body of Maero, 55, had a rope around the neck, with a suicide note nearby reading: “I have suffered enough, and I see no need for survival.”

According to his young brother Alfred, Maero was last seen in public on Thursday last week.

He said the family suspects he was battling depression.

“He was reserved, liked doing his job privately in his house as he rarely interacted with people,” said Alfred Maero.

Nation Media Group Sports Managing Editor, Elias Makori, eulogized Maero, who was principally attached to the Taifa Leo Sports Desk, as a “committed and resilient journalist who was very dedicated in his work.”

“I’ve worked with Maero for many years. He always did his work diligently despite the challenges he faced.

“It’s unfortunate he left us just as we were restructuring Sports Desk operations in which he would have played a key role as a regional contributor. May God comfort his family and friends,” said Makori.

Taifa Leo Sports Editor Maxim Musyoki remembered Maero as writer who “exhibited immense dedication, devotion and passion to his work.”

“Despite the vastness of the area, he never complained but ensured all areas of sports were covered promptly and satisfactorily.

“Titus called me last week Thursday (February 10) and said that he wanted us to discuss some issues concerning work, but said he would engage me later when I was free.

“Unfortunately, since then he never came back to me until I received the saddening news about his demise.”

“It hurts to lose such an experienced and a dedicated writer. As the Taifa Sports family we will miss Titus as a brother, colleague and friend. We wish his family peace during this very difficult moments. May his soul Rest in Peace.”

Maero, simply known to many as Titus, was a resourceful person.

“Maero’s death reminds us to be mindful of the welfare of our friends and colleagues, and to pay attention to the small signs in life that point to a bigger underlying problem,” Nation Sport Senior Sub-Editor James Mwamba said.

“He was the go-to person for any sports journalist on assignment at Kakamega, and the industry is poorer without him.”

Nation.Africa Sub Editor, Steve Omondi added: “I knew Maero more than 10 years ago while I was working for the People Daily. I joined the Nation Media Group in early 2013 but we stayed in touch until he too joined the Nation much later as a correspondent based in the western region.”

“Maero was always very easy to get along with and ever ready to take any task assigned to him. For the longest time he had extended an open invitation for me to visit him in Kakamega.

“Regrettably, time passed by without me taking up that invitation. It’s been a while since I last heard from him, only to receive the sad news of his demise on Friday,” added Omondi.

“It is very sad to lose such a good soul. My first encounter with Maero was sometime in 2019 when we were covering Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament. We became good friends since then. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Nation Sport writer Victor Okoth said of Maero.

Sports writer Fred Likuyani described Maero as a “mentor and inspiration to many scribes.”

“The loss is a big blow to sporting fraternity. We have lost an experienced sports writer who mentored most of us,” Likuyani added.

“Maero was among the few sports reporters who respected their profession, and was objective and fair in his reporting,” said Kakamega Homeboyz team manager Boniface Imbenzi.

“So sad! I met Maero countless times when I was a student at MMUST while he was still at The People Daily. He left me there to join The Nation. When I joined Taifa Leo in October 2014, I encouraged him to start writing Swahili. He loved writing in English, but he took up the challenge of writing Swahili until his death. May God rest his soul in eternal peace,” said sports writer Geoffrey Anene.

Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala said: “He was a hard working reporter who had great passion for sports and sacrificed a lot reaching every corner to assist in exposing talent.”

Incidentally, Maero’s death came on the same weekend when members of the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) are in Naivasha for a workshop that is addressing, among other issues, mental health.

Speaking at the workshop on Saturday, the Clinical Physiologist and Head of Digital Relations at Chiromo Hospital Group, Gathoni Mbugua, urged scribes to embrace health coping mechanisms which revolve around the 4A's "Avoid unnecessary stress, Alter the Situation, Accept the Situation and Accept things that you can't change."

"Research has it that people spend a third of their lifetime in their workspace. So it's important to control emotions at work,” she said.