Training camp at KU to equip youngsters with key skills

One hundred and sixty nine youngsters are currently attending the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Elite Youth Camp at Kenyatta University Ruiru campus

The athletes; 98 female and 64 male drawn from 26 federations are being taken through development of character as well as sportsmanship in general.

NOC-K launched the Elite Youth Camp in 2019, but failed to take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Triathlon athletes go through their paces during the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Elite Youth Camp training at Kenyatta University on April 12, 2022. Photo credit: Pool

NOC-K secretary general Francis Mutuku revealed that the camp, which started on April 5 and ends on April 18, is part of their Elite Youth Development Program 2022-2026.

“Most of these youth, who are aged between 12 and 18 will take part in the Cairo Youth African Games in September this year and we expect them to transit to Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games and finally 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games,” said Mutuku.

“These camps are our long term plan where we want to mould these youngsters to future medalists.

“We want them to compete effectively at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games and win medals at the 2032 Olympic Games,” explained Mutuku, adding that with Covid-19 infections reducing, the Elite Youth Camp will be held every school holiday.

Mutuku said the results won’t come overnight because of the limited resources, but noted that the change can start by moulding them when still young.

“We want all our affiliates to have robust youth programs,” said Mutuku.

The Elite Youth Camp comes days after the completion of a three-day coaches training.

"Some of these coaches, whom we had requested federations to nominate, are overseeing the youth camp," said Mutuku.

Mutuku noted that the Elite Youth Camp has seen success stories, with the 2019 edition having some junior players transitioning to the national senior team.