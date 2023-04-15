Total Hotspurs fight back to clinch Ole Ntutu Cup
What you need to know:
Ololulung’a were the first to score via Gitahi Chege in the sixth minute before Hotspurs equalised in the 25th minute
Nyambane, undoubtedly the man of the match, was on target again with his team’s third goal after weaving through the Ololung’a defence for any easy tap into goal
In the girls’ competition, Talanta retained their title after crushing Ololulung’a 3-1 in the final
A well-drilled Total Hotspurs came from a goal down to thump Ololulung’a 3-1 in the final of the Governor Ole Ntutu Cup at William Ole Ntimama Stadium, on Saturday.
Ololulung’a were the first to score via Gitahi Chege in the sixth minute before Hotspurs equalised in the 25th minute when Nabaala Saigero directed his well-curved free kick into the net.
Hotspurs extended their lead on 38 minutes, their prolific striker Brian Nyambane unleashing a thunderous shot that sailed through.
Nyambane, undoubtedly the man of the match, was on target again with his team’s third goal after weaving through the Ololung’a defence for any easy tap into goal.
To qualify for the final, Total Hotspurs defeated Oletukat 1-0 thanks to Leshan Mootian’s lone strike while Ololulung’a dismissed Naikarra by a similar score with Gitahi Chege notching the all-important goal 30 seconds into the match.
In the girls’ competition, Talanta retained their title after crushing Ololulung’a 3-1 in the final.
Talanta opened the scoring through Lydia Karani who calmly headed home.
That lead was doubled in the 10th minute via Edna Sino’s penalty.
Ololulung’a pulled one back through Lilian Wanja in the opening minutes of the second half.
This stung Talanta into action as they began piling pressure on Ololulung’a and their efforts paid off in the dying minutes of the match, Vashty Ondimu firing home from the danger area.
Talanta edged out Rongena 4-0 while Ololulung’a whitewashed Kilgoris Queens 5-0 in the semi-finals.
The tournament was graced by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu.
Ntutu said that his objective was to promote sports talent and expose the youth to opportunities to play in big clubs and leagues.
“My vision is that Narok is placed among the counties that have great sports talents which will uplift the lives of the youth who will in turn be role models to the next generations,” said Ntutu.
Also in attendance were Tourism PS John Oltutuaa, Narok women representative Rebecca Tonkei, Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno, Deputy Governor Tamalinye Koech and speaker Davis Dikirr.
More than 300 teams drawn from the county’s 30 wards took part in the football tournament.
Former KPL Technical Director Patrick Naggi led the selection panel in picking 72 players (36 boys and 36 girls) for Narok FC that will participate in the Kenya Youth Inter-County Sports Association (KYISA) Games slated for April 22-30 in Chuka, Tharaka Nithi county.
A volleyball team of 24 was also selected but it will be whittled down to 12 players after the camp.