Who will blink first? Top gamers face-off in esports tourney

Over 500 gamers will this weekend battle for a trip to Paris, France when they face off in the eLigue 1 Tour at Alliance Francaise, Nairobi.

The competition, courtesy of French Ligue 1 and organised by IndexG Esports in Kenya, is set for Sunday where some 586 registered participants will compete for one ticket to France.

🎮 | The #eLigue1Tour goes down this weekend!



🔥 | The battle for the trip to France courtesy of @Ligue1_ENG #eLigue1KE pic.twitter.com/Ab6NMwMchI — IndexG Esports (@IndexG_) February 23, 2023

Some of the country's stars Evander "Viera" Maina, Luony "Fox" Teat, Elias "Stylz" Onchari will be in action.

IndexG Esports CEO Ronny Lusigi said they have put up a proper framework around the competition to ensure fair play during the event.

"We shall have 16 active referees for the competition because of the high number of entrants. We must ensure that the gamers adhere to the rules so that only the best emerges the winner," Lusigi said.

"This competition is the first international esports event in Kenya's esports calendar so we have put everything in place to ensure we deliver a quality event. We are looking forward to a high turnout and high-level competition. All the top-seeded gamers have registered and we also see the rookies seeking to challenge the established gamers."

Lusigi also thanked the Alliance Francaise for giving the company the venue and the French embassy for their support.

"We also appreciate the support we've gotten from Ligue 1 Uber Eats, the events' rights holder for including Kenya in the global roaster."

The tournament, scheduled for Sunday, will kick off at 8am and end at 5pm where the winner will be crowned.

The organsiers were forced to cut short the registration period for the event due to a high turnout of entrants. Lusigi said they did not want to have a bigger number which would compromise the quality of the competition.