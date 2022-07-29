Tononoka stun Serani in Mvita school games

The second day of Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) Mvita Sub County games was full of surprises at Mombasa Baptist High School on Friday.

Underdogs Tononoka shocked defending and National champions Serani 1-0 in the final.

Serani were favorites to win but were undone by Ahmed Salim's late goal in the second half.

Serani started the day well with a convincing 4-0 win against debutants Kaa Chonjo High school while Tononoka saw off Mvita High School 2-0 to also proceed to the semis.

Tononoka dispatched Makupa High School with a similar margin to storm the final where Serani lay in wait after a comfortable 3-1 win over Allidina Visram.

But it's the underdogs Tononoka who carried the day thanks to a long range drive from Salim in the 79th minute that gave Serani goalkeeper Bakari Ali no chance.

Both teams have however qualified for the Mombasa County finals set for August 4-5 at Shimo La Tewa High school.

Totonoka head coach Ali Juma Kalato said Serani were the better side despite the win.

"I am happy with the win, but Serani is a good team and we were very lucky to beat them. We shall build on the win and provide the needed competition in the next phase of the games," said Kalato.

Serani coach Alex Shikanga of Serani lamented the poor conditions of the playing ground.

"My boys played well but we cannot win with such infrastructure, a final with torn nets, three games a day and playing on long grass. We need better infrastructure in the coming games,'' he said.

In the girls category, Mam Ngina lost 4-3 to Kaa Chonjo on post match penalties after a barren draw in regulation time.

Mama Ngina had beaten Makande 3-0 in the semi-final while Kaa Chonjo edged Star of the Sea 2-0 to book a place in the final.

In boy's basketball, Mombasa Baptist High School were the winners after registering maximum 10 points from five matches.

Tudor Day settled for second place with a tally of 9 points. Both schools have qualified for the County championship.

In girls' basketball defending champions Aga Khan High school qualified in top spot with four points while second-placed Mama Ngina will accompany them to the County competition.