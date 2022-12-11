Tong-IL Moo-Do: Mombasa Open attracts 28 countries

Four nations are expected to compete for the first time in the 10th edition of the Mombasa Open Tong-IL Moo-Do International Martial Arts Championship at the Aga Khan Academy from Friday to Sunday.

According to Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation of Kenya President Clarence Mwakio, the four countries that are among a total of 28 countries that have confirmed participation in the event are Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Italy and the Commonwealth of Dominican.

The other 24 countries that have confirmed their attendance are Nigeria, Zambia, Burkina Faso, Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast, DR Congo, Central African Republic, Angola, Philippines, Nepal, USA, Paraguay, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, India, Iran, Turkey, Russia, Denmark, Ethiopia, Brazil, Pakistan and hosts Kenya.

Mwakio said Tong-IL Moo-Do World Federation President Master Takamitsu Hoshiko is already in the country and teams are expected to start arriving from mid-week for the championship that starts on Friday.

"We’ve received confirmation from several countries that they’ll be coming and so we’re confident this year’s championship will be bigger and better," said Mwakio, who is also the President of the Africa Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation.

Kenya's team Jasiri will go flat out to retain the title it has won for the past nine years. At last year’s event also held at the Aga Khan Academy, Kenya won a total of 39 gold, 33 silver and 52 bronze medals.

Once again, Kenya is expecting stiff competition from their bitter rivals, the Philippines and other increasingly popular nations.