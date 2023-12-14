Tong-IL-Moo-Do contest start date moved 

The 11th edition of Mombasa Open International Tong-IL Moo-Do Championship which was to start on Friday at Aga Khan Academy has been pushed forward by two days.

Kenya Tong-IL-Moo-Do Federation (KTIMDF) Chairman Clarence Mwakio Thursday said the event has been pushed forward by at least two days due to a delay in the disbursement of funding from the government. KTIMDF was to receive Sh100 million in sponsorship from the government to enable it to host the event.

“The Ministry of Sports responded to our request for sponsorship towards this international event and assured us of their support during the championship and beyond. We’re pushing forward the event by at least two days during which we hope to get the money,” said Mwakio.

However, Mwakio who is also the president of Africa Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation (ATIMDF) said that the seminar for technical and security officials that had started will continue as planned.

He said teams from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zimbabwe, Japan, India, and Paraguay have already arrived in the country for the championship. More teams are expected on Friday.

Tong-IL Moo-Do fans received news of the postponement of the event with disappointment. Hosts Kenya have won the title since the championship was inaugurated 10 years ago.

"In the past, Jasiri has given their country several gold, silver, and bronze medals in the international championship including the World Tong-IL Moo-Do event where they emerged second to their traditional arch-rivals Philippines, said the sports fan Shabani Omari.