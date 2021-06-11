Tokyo to vaccinate 18,000 Olympics workers, volunteers

President of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic games Seiko Hashimoto

Photo credit: Nicolas Datiche | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • With just six weeks until the pandemic-postponed Games open, officials are still battling domestic opposition and fear that the event could spread the coronavirus
  • Japan's vaccination programme got off to a slow start and, while it is now picking up pace, just over four percent of the population is fully vaccinated, with close to 13 percent having had a first dose
  • Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto said she hoped the vaccinations would allow staff to "participate in event operations with peace of mind"

Tokyo, Japan 

