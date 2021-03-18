Tokyo Olympics ceremonies chief quits over insult

This file photo taken on July 31, 2018 shows Hiroshi Sasaki, head creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, speaking at a press conference in Tokyo. Sasaki said on March 18, 2021 he will resign after making derogatory comments about a female Japanese comedian, in the latest headache for organisers of the virus-delayed Games.

Photo credit: Kazuhiro Nogi | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Olympic officials are widely expected to announce next week that overseas spectators will be barred, with limits on domestic fans still to be decided.
  • Organisers insist the Games can still go ahead, despite restrictions, and have released a series of rulebooks they say will ensure virus safety.

Tokyo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.