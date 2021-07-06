Tokyo here we come! First batch of Team Kenya departs

A section of the Malkia Strikers players at the team's bubble camp at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on July 6, 2021.

  • Athletics team will follow with sprinters leaving on July 13 followed by taekwondo and women’s beach volleyball teams on July 17.
  • The remaining athletics team will leave in six batches with the women's and men’s marathons being the last to leave on August 1 and 2.

Team Kenya's journey to the Tokyo Olympic Games, the venue where the country's medal haul started 57 years ago, got underway in earnest Tuesday.

