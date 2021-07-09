Tokyo another feather in the cap for coach Bitok, Moim, Wacu

National women’s volleyball team’s head coach Paul Bitok and his captains Mercy Moim and Jane Wacu have been in volleyball for a combined 52 years.

They have been to some of the most prestigious volleyball championships - from the World Cup, World Championships, Grand Prix tournament, Euro League, Africa Cup of Nations, the African Games and the African Club Championships.

Malkia Strikers captain Mercy Moim (left) and her Kenya Sevens counterpart Andrew Amonde pose for photos at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on July 9, 2021 ahead of the team's departure to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic Games. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Bitok played for KCB men’s volleyball team, Telkom and the national team as an attacker for 11 years before turning to coaching where he has served for the last decade.

The 32-year-old KCB and Malkia Strikers left attacker Moim has played the game for the last 15 years, having taken over the national team captaincy in 2016.

The 36-year-old Wacu, who is Moim’s deputy, has played volleyball for the last 16 years.

However, one thing that had has eluded the trio is the Olympic Games participation.

While Moim and Wacu have come close to competing at the Olympics three times, the 47-year-old coach Bitok, who has been a household name in African volleyball, came close to taking Rwanda the 2016 Olympic Games held in Rio de Janeiro.

Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok prepares to disembark from the plane at Tokyo's Narita Airport on July 9, 2021. Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

But Bitok, who became the first Kenyan to play professional volleyball outside the country when he moved to Tunisia in 2003 and later in Croatia, guided Kenya to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in January last year, ending a 16-year Olympics jinx.

“It’s a great feeling to finally make it to the Olympics as a coach, having not succeed as a player,” said Bitok, the KCB Volleyball team Technical Adviser who had also steered Malkia Strikers to victory in the 2019 African Games in his first year in charge.

“It’s a dream come true. It’s something I knew would eventually come with a superior team like Kenya after I narrowly missing the chance with Rwanda,” explained Bitok. He said Kenya is not just going to participate in the Olympics but the team will also win matches.

“We have done a lot with the players, with a strong back up from the six visiting Brazilian coaches, who have provided an advance training with machines,” said Bitok, adding that some of the Brazilian coaches are professional statisticians.

Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok (right) and players with a Kurume City Camp official at Tokyo's Narita Airport shortly after the first team of Kenyan Olympics landed in Japan on July 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

Bitok said upon departure for Kurume City for pre-Olympics training camp that the team’s reception and mobility has improved greatly.

“Our attack speed has increased and we have high chances of winning points against stronger teams,” said Bitok, adding that the players have had a chance to watch their Olympics opponents Sérbia, Korea, Japan and the Dominican Republic play two weeks ago in Italy.

“We now have statisticians in the team to help us analyse the matches, which is a good thing,” said Bitok.

Moim has played at the World Cup, the World Championships, Grand Prix, and in the Euro League besides winning several continental accolades at club and national team level.

“But all that is nothing without accomplishing every player’s dream of becoming an Olympian,” said Moim. “If I retire and venture into coaching, I will proudly tell my charges about what it takes to be an Olympian.”

Moim advised upcoming players to never give up their dreams.

“Just work hard and don’t let anyone push your case. Let your performance be the riding factor,” said Moim, adding that they are ready despite the one year extension owing to Covid-19 Pandemic.

“It has been all hard work and a good technical bench headed by Bitok.”

Wacu, who is considering retiring after next year’s World Championships, said she now can retire as a satisfied woman after her Olympics appearance.

“It’s every player’s dream to be at the Olympics and I plan to make Kenya proud by winning some matches,” said Wacu.

Malkia Strikers players pose for photos at Tokyo's Narita Airport on July 9, 2021. Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group